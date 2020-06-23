LIVE: National Action Network to hold news conference on JUSTICE Act

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Action Network will speak to reporters Tuesday morning on the JUSTICE Act, a police reform bill introduced last week by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.
That news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Scott visited North Charleston Monday afternoon with Gov. Henry McMaster to discuss key points of the proposed bill.
Scott said the first step in his proposal is reform and the second is accountability.
He said we must understand where we go as a nation “in this very important moment as it relates to the necessary relationship between law enforcement and communities of color.”
"What is not necessary is a binary choice in that relationship," he said. "We don't have to be either for law enforcement, or for communities of color. We have learned at home, and we're trying to teach the world that you can actually be for both."
“The JUSTICE Act strengthens the training methods and tactics throughout law enforcement jurisdictions, especially regarding de-escalation of force and the duty to intervene, providing law enforcement with new funding to do so, and will also end the practice of utilizing chokeholds,” a release from Scott’s office states. “Additionally, the bill will reform hiring practices by providing more resources to ensure the makeup of police departments more closely matches the communities they serve.”
A provision of the act also ensures that when a law enforcement officer candidate is interviewed, the hiring agency will have access to the candidate’s prior disciplinary records.
The JUSTICE Act will also put more body cameras on the streets and ensure that departments are both using the cameras and storing their data properly. It will also require a report establishing best practices for the hiring, firing, suspension, and discipline of law enforcement officers.
The bill would make lynching a federal crime and create two commissions to study and offer solutions to a broader range of challenges facing black men and boys, and the criminal justice system as a whole.
