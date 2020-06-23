Lowcountry native Emma Navarro falls on 1st day of Credit One Bank Invitational

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Women’s professional tennis made its return to action for the 1st time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday on Daniel Island with the start of the exhibition Credit One Bank Invitational. A team formatted tournament that pits two teams of eight women each against each other over six days of play.
Lowcountry native Emma Navarro took part in day 1 action in a singles match against Leylah Fernandez. The Ashley Hall alum fell in straight sets 6-4, 6-0.
The other Lowcountry native in the field, Shelby Rogers, had her match against Ajla Tomljanovic postponed because of rain.
Danielle Collins and Amanda Anisimova were in the middle of their 1st set when the rain started falling and their match was postponed as well.
The tournament started with the reigning Australian Open champ Sofia Kenin picking up a straight sets win over Alison Riske, 6-1, 6-1.
Kenin’s victory gave a point to Team Peace captained by Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Fernandez’s victory earned a point for Team Kindness led by reigning Volvo Car Open Champion Madison Keys.
Day 2 of the event is scheduled to begin at 4 pm on Wednesday.
