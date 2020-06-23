Marion Square to reopen at dawn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police planned to reopen Marion Square Tuesday at dawn, a night after police closed the park because of protests.
Amid fears of violence, the City of Charleston announced the closure of Marion Square Monday night at 8 p.m.
The announcement of the closure followed a large day of protests and counter-protests over the future of a John C. Calhoun statue featured in the park.
Police were out in riot gear while opposing sides were barricaded apart from one another.
This most recent duo of protests has arrived on the heels of the George Floyd protests that swept the City of Charleston, as well as the country, in early June.
With the momentum gained, advocates of the Black Live Matter movement believe they will have enough support to have the city council remove the statue of Calhoun.
The defenders of the statue are hoping the state’s local Heritage Act may save the monument as it does other historical tributes on public land. However, Marion Square is private land.
