Mayor stands by decision to have Calhoun statue removed hours before historic vote

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said he stands by his decision to try to have the John C. Calhoun statue removed from Marion Square.
The mayor made his comments just a few hours before a historic vote by city council on the fate of the statue.
Tecklenburg says he’s hopeful the votes are there to have the statue removed and relocated.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate to have him in that high place of honor overlooking our city,” he said.
The mayor also said he’s not losing any sleep over his decision.
”I’m not losing any sleep over the fact that I believe, I truly believe it’s for the best interests of our citizens and our city long term,” the mayor said. “Again, think 50 years from now, 100 years from now, do we want to continue to elevate that perception that we support the thing that he stood for? I want everybody to know what he stood for. It should be told in a museum rather than the highest point in our city.”
Tecklenburg says he’s bothered by Monday night’s protest that had people on both sides of the issue yelling and in some cases cursing at each other.
”Everyone’s got a right to protest, to express their opinion and I totally support that,” the mayor said. “So you know if I were king for day rather than mayor I would ask everyone to chill out and let everybody have their say.”
Tecklenburg says he would like to see the statue placed in a museum.
