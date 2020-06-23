State Rep. Nancy Mace tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State representative Nancy Mace said Tuesday night that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Mace said she had herself tested today after learning that a member of her campaign team was potentially exposed to the virus last week.
“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for my children and my team, I was tested for COVID-19,” she said. “Today, my physician administered the Abbott Sars-Cov-2 RNA ID now nasal swab rapid test and I tested positive for COVID-19 a few minutes later.”
Mace said she was feeling a little fatigued with body ache this past weekend.
“In consultation with my physician, I have personally contacted every individual, to the best of my knowledge, who has been in close proximity to me over the last week and may have been exposed,” she said.”I have asked for and paid for my staff and volunteers to get tested immediately. All of my campaign staff and volunteers have been instructed to self-quarantine and work remotely.”
Mace said she and her children will be in quarantine for the next two weeks or until she tests negative for COVID-19.
Earlier this month, Mace won the Republican nomination for the U.S. House in South Carolina’s 1st congressional district. She will face Rep. Joe Cunningham in November’s election.
You can read her full statement below:
Last night, I learned my campaign team was potentially exposed to Coronavirus last week. Out of an abundance of caution and concern for my children and my team, I was tested for COVID-19. Today, my physician administered the Abbott Sars-Cov-2 RNA ID now nasal swab rapid test and I tested positive for COVID-19 a few minutes later.
I was feeling a little fatigued with a body ache this weekend but that is kind of normal on the campaign trail. I have a slightly stuffy nose and mild body ache, but I do not have a fever or cough.
I am concerned for my two children, the rest of my team and volunteers, all of whom are like family.
In consultation with my physician, I have personally contacted every individual, to the best of my knowledge, who has been in close proximity to me over the last week and may have been exposed. I have asked for and paid for my staff and volunteers to get tested immediately. All of my campaign staff and volunteers have been instructed to self-quarantine and work remotely.
My children and I will be in quarantine for the next two weeks or until I test negative for COVID-19.
Per the guidelines provided to me by my physician, I am advising for anyone whom has been in close contact with me during the last 7 days . . . can and should reach out to their doctor for guidance.
For anyone who may have symptoms of COVID-19 or may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, here are the public testing sites available in South Carolina: https://www.scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/covid-19-screening-testing-sites
Lastly, I wanted to share some inspiration that came to me today in a tender moment with my 13 year old son, who put his arm around me and said this, “Mommy, it’s going to be ok... We’re all going to be fine...”
To all those who have been affected by COVID-19, I continue to keep you in my thoughts.
