Professional tennis returns to Daniel Island

“I think you have to balance it, because a lot of people love to see live sport in person, I do. So I think the balance is there’s some disappointment that we’re going to have really great tennis in their backyard, but they can’t come see it in person,” Moran said. “I think everyone just needs to say, ‘OK, at least there’s an effort there to get live sport back.’ We’re going to do it the right way, we’re going to do it the safe way, and hopefully this is the first step in getting live sport and fans back together.”