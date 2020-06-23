SC state lawmaker urges governor to require face masks in public

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State Rep. Wendell Gilliard has sent a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster urging him to require all South Carolina citizens to wear a face mask in public.
In the letter, Gilliard cites the rise of positive COVID-19 cases in the state as to why he’s asking for this directive.
“I wholeheartedly believe the act of precaution will slow the transmission of this disease thus keeping people safe,” Gilliard wrote. “We must do all that we can to protect South Carolinians, and I hope that you carefully consider my request.”
McMaster has said on multiple occasions that he will not be requiring face masks to be worn, something he reiterated during a news conference on Monday.
“We’re not requiring that at this time, but we have been urging from the very beginning the need for those,” he said. “If you are a younger person and you are in the presence of some older people, you need to be wearing a mask.”
Gilliard said he plans to talk with other lawmakers about this issue this week. They’re set to be in session on Wednesday.
“The death rates are going through the ceiling. We cannot stand by idly and not do anything,” Gilliard said. “The right thing to do now is to go ahead and have a mandate statewide that any and everybody that goes out in public would have to be required to wear a mask.”
