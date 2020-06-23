Several inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Charleston County detention center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say more than a dozen inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to authorities, this past Friday, an inmate at the detention center was tested by medical staff after complaining of illness.
“The inmate tested positive and was immediately quarantined, per DHEC recommendations,” CCSO officials said. “Per agency protocol, 34 inmates housed in the same unit with the inmate were immediately quarantined and tested. All 34 inmates were asymptomatic.”
As a result of those tests:
- 17 tested positive and were immediately quarantined.
- 17 tested negative and were transferred to a sanitized housing unit.
“Additionally, 2 inmates that were processed into the jail over the weekend tested positive for COVID-19. They were immediately quarantined,” CCSO officials said.
To date, a total of 34 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s office.
This weekend’s 20 cases were the most recent since May 1.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.