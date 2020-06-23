Supporters of John C. Calhoun statue hold protest at Marion Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Supporters of the John C. Calhoun statue held a protest at Marion Square in downtown Charleston on Monday afternoon.
They called for the statue to remain where it is, saying it’s a reminder of where we came from and how far we have come.
“I think that it’s just ridiculous that anybody wants to tear down a statue,” said Tom Jones, a supporter of the statue.”It’s going to remove what happened in history. We want to learn from history and that’s my problem.”
A group of counter protesters also showed up at the event.
“I mean the guy was going to come through the fence to beat me up,” Jones said. “He goes,‘I want to kill leaders like you.‘ I said, ‘I’m a leader?” So it’s kind of funny. But it’s not funny because it’s sad.”
Many pro-Calhoun protesters felt like the other side had no desire to talk or build bridges.
“Unfortunately, a lot of young people when they get passionately involved in a cause don’t want to give the other guy the right to speak and that violates what America is all about,” said Dr. Michael S Kogan, a Calhoun monument supporter. “I’ll listen to you, but I ask you to listen to and respect me too.”
The pro-Calhoun protest was supposed to run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., but as counter protesters continued to get closer police decided to shutdown the park at around 7 p.m.
