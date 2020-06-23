Teen sentenced to probation in sexual assault of special needs student

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 19-year-old man will spend three years on probation in connection with a criminal sexual conduct charge against a then-fellow high school student.
Jamari Lavon Simmons, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct in February 2019, was sentenced to six years with the balance suspended and three years probation, according to court records.
Simmons was 17 when he was charged with an incident deputies say happened on Feb. 19, 2019, at Baptist Hill High School. Deputies say the victim was a 15-year-old special needs student.
Simmons was accused of following the victim into a restroom and having intercourse with her. The report states the sexual act was not consensual and was witnessed by a female student who walked into the bathroom. Deputies say the victim told investigators during a forensic interview that the sexual act was not consensual.
Simmons’ attorney said he is a student who requires resource classes.
