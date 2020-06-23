4-way tie for the lead after round 1 at the Rice Planters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four players are tied for the lead at -4 after the 1st round of the Rice Planters Amateur tournament at Snee Farm Country Club on Tuesday.
Alabama’s Canon Claycomb, Northwestern’s John Driscoll, Ohio State’s Jackson Chandler and Middle Tennessee State’s Owen Stamper each shot 68 in the opening round to go into Wednesday with a 2 shot lead.
The tournament has been moved to the middle of the week this year and shortened from the normal 4 days to just 3 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Defending champion Austin Fulton of Mississippi State is one of seven players who are just 2 shots back at -2 after round 1. The other former champion in the field, 2007 winner Tanner Ervin is at -1.
Round 2 will kick off at 7:30 am on Wednesday with a champion being crowned on Thursday.
