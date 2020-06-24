Charleston Co. coroner identifies body recovered from Cooper River in 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office say they have identified a body that was recovered from the Cooper River in 2019.
The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Thomas Alex Williams from James Island.
His body was recovered from the Cooper River in the area of Castle Pickney and Patriots Point on Jan. 7, 2019 at 9:50 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.
On December of that year, authorities released a composite drawing to find the identity of the deceased.
The coroner’s office said they received dozens of leads which were investigated in order to try to identify this individual.
“Each lead was fully evaluated,” the coroner’s office said.
“After receiving leads that the individual may have been Mr. Williams, dental records were reviewed and DNA samples were submitted to SLED,” a statement by the coroner’s office read.” On June 8, 2020 the Charleston County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identity of the man as Thomas Alex Williams, a 24 year old male, from James Island, SC.”
