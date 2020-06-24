Charleston Co. Schools offering all students an online option next year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is offering an online option for all students next school year even if in-person classes resume, Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait announced.
The announcement came during a school board meeting held on Wednesday.
“We will use the infection rates in our community and the advice of medical experts to determine how, when, and under what guidelines are schools reopen,” she said. “We want to try our best to serve students in person when its safe to do that, and if their parents want us to serve them in-person.”
The goal was initially to reopen schools one week earlier than previously planned, but on Wednesday, Postlewait asked the board not to vote on that based on the infection rates. They removed the item from the agenda.
She also said thousands of details still have to be worked out, and a committee tasked with doing just that is set to meet later this week and are working to put a plan together by next month.
During the same meeting, the board also created a committee to research the origin of every school building and facility name.
The school was named for Christopher Memminger, the Confederate secretary of the treasury.
“Mr. Memminger played a crucial role in Charleston’s educational system that prevented African-Americans the opportunity to partake in the American dream,” Hollinshead wrote in a letter to the school board. “In fact, he chaired the committee that drafted the Confederacy’s provisional constitution.”
Board Chair Rev. Dr. Eric Mack said the committee will be made up of members representing the school district and community.
They will research the origin of all school and facility names and provide a brief description for each name to the school board.
The board meeting can be watched here.
