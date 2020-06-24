Charleston’s Design Review Board to discuss new garage, development

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders say they will hosting a Zoom meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss both new construction and renovations downtown.
In particular, they will be discussing the design of a new parking garage on the peninsula and individual home renovations on St. Phillip Street.
The largest project on the docket, the new garage being proposed near King Street, is slated to be built in an area packed with restaurants and retail.
According to the review board, the new parking garage will be located at the intersection of St. Philip and Morris Streets – about a block back from King Street.
While the current location is just an empty parking lot with approximately 75 spaces, the new garage would be five stories with more than triple the number of spaces.
The Charleston Board of Architectural Review says the designs submitted Wednesday plan to utilize nearly 130,000 square feet and accommodate more than 300 vehicles.
Although Charleston is known for its historic aesthetic, developers say the “more clean and modern look” designed for the garage has been praised by the Historic Charleston Preservation Society as well as local residents.
If approved, developers say they hope to begin construction before the end of the year and finish within nine months.
The second area under review is a string of dilapidated homes in the Cannon-Elliotborough neighborhood.
The six lots in question are located between Spring Street and Bogard Street.
The review board says that developers intend to renovate three existing buildings and construct three houses for mixed-use development.
According to plans, the six new buildings would be able to accommodate 21 bedrooms, along with retail space for front facing buildings.
City officials believe that after approval is given on the design, construction could be underway in the next few months.
City officials have asked for community feedback through the Zoom meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. They ask that requests to speak at the meeting and comments be received by noon.
Request to speak or leave a comment via voice mail at 843-724-3765. If requesting to speak or leaving a comment, please provide your name, address, and telephone number.
