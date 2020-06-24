Deputies release surveillance pictures in theft investigation

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images of two people they are trying to identify.
The images were released Tuesday in the investigation of the theft of a pocketbook and money from the Community Thrift Store in Ladson.
Deputies believe the man and woman pictured in the images may have information on the incident.
Deputies have not said how much money was taken.
Anyone who recognizes them is asked to contact Det. Whetstone at 843-832-0010, ext. 5079.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.