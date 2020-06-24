FIRST ALERT: Another round of late day storms likely today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for another hot and humid day across the Lowcountry with highs heading back into the low 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. We’ll have to keep an eye to a sky later today as a few showers and storms start to develop by this afternoon. We may see a line of storms develop and push west to east across the area late this afternoon or this evening. Any storms may produce gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Scattered storms will be a possibility overnight before calming down early tomorrow morning. We’ll start to transition to fewer storms Thursday and Friday with a mainly dry, but hot, weekend ahead. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday.