Man arrested for robbery and sexual assault of North Charleston woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the robbery and sexual assault of a woman police say he met online.
DeAngelo Demetrius Patterson, 29, was charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct for the incident that occurred in the early morning of June 16.
North Charleston Police say Patterson used the website Mega Personals to arrange a meeting with his victim at the North Charleston Coliseum Quality Inn.
According to the affidavit, the victim said that when Patterson entered the hotel room he brandished a black semi-automatic pistol and demanded the victim’s money. After stealing her $320, the victim said Patterson forced her to complete a sex act still at gunpoint.
Police say Patterson was seen on surveillance footage entering the victim’s hotel room at 2:23 a.m., and leaving at 2:37 a.m. with a bag full of the victim’s stolen items.
Patterson was identified by the victim in a six picture lineup last Thursday and is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center, police say.
Investigators say Patterson has also been identified in a separate reported sexual assault at the same location. Affidavits say the defendant drove a gold 2005 Nissan Altima, the same car reported in the prior separate assault.
