Merchant, Driscoll tied for the lead after 2 rounds of the Rice Planters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clay Merchant shot a 65 on Wednesday to pull into a tie for first place after 2 rounds of the 48th annual Rice Planters Amateur Tournament at Snee Farm Country Club.
Merchant heads into the final round at -9 tied with Northwestern’s John Driscoll. Driscoll, who was tied for the lead after round 1, shot a 67 on Wednesday to finish at -9.
Defending champion Austin Fulton of Mississippi State is one shot back of the lead at -8 as he tries to become the first player since 1998 to win the Rice Planters in back to back seasons. Alabama’s Canon Claycomb will also go into the final round at -8.
This years shortened tournament will wrap up with the third and final round on Thursday starting at 7:30 am.
