Police seek help in finding man wanted in shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking the public to help find a man accused of attempted murder.
According to a police statement, Lamont Deas, 39, is wanted in connection with a shooting on Monday at 1800 Prince Street.
Officers say, Deas is being charged with attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
If you have any information regarding Deas’ whereabouts, contact The Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4329, or their tip line at 843-545-4400.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.