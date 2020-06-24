Suspected burglar out on bond accused of stealing nearly $400,000 worth of vehicles

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A suspected burglar out on bond has been arrested again and accused of stealing nearly $400,00 worth of vehicles.
Detectives with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old John Garren Hart. At the time of his arrest, Hart was out on bond for multiple burglary charges out of Summerville.
He is charged with five counts of grand larceny for incidents occurring between June 16 and June 20.
“All charges were in reference to stolen motor vehicles,” DCSO officials said. “Hart lists numerous addresses throughout the Low Country.”
According to the sheriff’s office, an additional charge of burglary stems from June 22 when Hart burglarized Low Country Diesel on West 5th N Street, Summerville. A report states that during that incident Hart stole a 1964 Chevy Chevelle antique automobile valued at $40,000.
“The culmination of the investigation was the location of Hart and all five vehicles he had allegedly stolen,” the sheriff’s office said.
The vehicles include the Chevelle, an 2004 Ford F-250 truck, a 1997 Ford F-350 truck, a 2012 Mack dump truck, and a 2017 Mack dump truck.
Investigators say the total value of the vehicles recovered was just over $390,000.
Hart’s bond was set at a combined $145,000.
“However, due to another recent development, Hart’s previous bond was revoked, and he is being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center,” DCSO officials said.
Hart was arrested with assistance from DCSO Patrol team members, Colleton and Berkeley County detectives.
