Alabama’s Canon Claycomb wins 48th annual Rice Planters Amateur in a playoff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Alabama’s Canon Claycomb was speaking to his father on the phone after making a birdie on the final hole of his round that put him at -12 and, he thought, gave him the win in the Rice Planters Amateur.
But he quickly had to hang up on his dad when he found out his day wasn’t over and he’d be going to a playoff.
He was able to call him back with good news.
Claycomb would make a birdie putt on the first sudden death hole to beat defending champion Austin Fulton and take the victory in the 48th annual Rice Planters Amateur Tournament.
After starting the round one shot back of the lead, Claycomb struggled early on. He would bogey twice in his first 9 holes and then again after making the turn. He would catch fire after that birding 6 of the last 8 holes including his last one to move to -12.
After the win, Claycomb said he thought -12 would be good enough to get him the trophy. Fulton knew otherwise.
The Mississippi State golfer was trying to become the first player since 1998 to win the Rice Planters in back to back seasons. He would tap in an easy birdie putt on his final hole to drop to -12 and force the playoff.
The pair would play the 10th hole in sudden death. Neither of them had birdied the hole in this tournament. But Claycomb’s 2nd shot put him less than 10 feet away from the cup and he would sink the putt to clinch the win.
Claycomb becomes the 6th player in tournament history to win while playing just 54 holes. This year’s tournament was cut down to just 3 rounds in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.