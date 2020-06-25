BCSD students to pick learning pathway for next year

Not to be confused with modified e-Learning, this option will incorporate online learning platforms with live learning experiences and direct instruction from BCSD educators. With support from Odysseyware and Edgenuity software, students will participate in live virtual meets according to a fixed, traditional schedule in an online classroom setting. Students will interact daily with their peers and teachers and instruction will be delivered in real time so connectivity is required for registering students. This option allows students to receive instruction and participate in learning activities remotely while following a traditional, fixed schedule.