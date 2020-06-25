BCSD students to pick learning pathway for next year

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in the Berkeley County School District will now choose from three different learning pathways for the 2020-2021 school year. The different learning pathways give parents the option for kids to go back to school the traditional way, to do all learning virtual or somewhere in between.
Here are the three options:
Students participating in the traditional learning model will receive face-to-face instruction and take part in classroom-based learning activities. Learning will be delivered according to a fixed, traditional schedule in a classroom setting which provides students with hands-on problem-solving opportunities, as well as continued social and emotional growth experiences.
Transition from traditional learning to an online option will be considered based on individual circumstances and needs.
This learning option is only available to eligible students in grades 7-12 through VirtualSC and Berkeley County Virtual Learning Programs. Students registering will participate in pre-made courses for high school credit with certified instructional support. This learning option is self-directed and connectivity is required. Students will follow a schedule as provided by their course instructors.
Not to be confused with modified e-Learning, this option will incorporate online learning platforms with live learning experiences and direct instruction from BCSD educators. With support from Odysseyware and Edgenuity software, students will participate in live virtual meets according to a fixed, traditional schedule in an online classroom setting. Students will interact daily with their peers and teachers and instruction will be delivered in real time so connectivity is required for registering students. This option allows students to receive instruction and participate in learning activities remotely while following a traditional, fixed schedule.
Consideration for transition from blended distance learning to traditional learning will be contingent on enrollment.
If local authorities close down school, all students will transition to blended distance or virtual learning.
Registration will be available starting in July.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.