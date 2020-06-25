Board cancels 2020 Coastal Carolina Fair

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Board of Directors for the Coastal Carolina Fair announced Thursday it has voted to cancel this year’s fair.
The decision was made at a board meeting Wednesday night, spokesman Gary Leonard said.
“After careful review, even with substantial additional expenses, social distancing, and the constant sanitization of frequently touched surfaces, it is impossible to provide and maintain a safe way forward for the large crowds and those staffing the fair,” Leonard said. “In addition, to run a fair and enforce CDC guidelines and government directives from the federal, state, and local level, we would need more police officers, EMS professionals, fire personnel, and medical staff to protect everyone involved. Our greater need would place additional stress on these valiant public servants and agencies they represent. Controlling visitor density in the various venues of the fair, (i.e. exhibit halls, the midway, bathrooms, ticket and ride lines, etc.) is an impossible task. We do not foresee these issues going away during the fall of 2020.”
Leonard said the “unique time of great uncertainty caused by an invisible enemy” means that delivering the full fair experience in a safe, clean and enjoyable environment would require a delay “until conditions improve and changes can be implemented.”
“While we are disappointed in canceling the 2020 fair and not being able to put on a quality, safe, and fun fair experience for the Lowcountry of South Carolina, we remain concerned about the dedicated charities in the Lowcountry for which this fair works to support through your patronage,” he said.
The fair is working on ways to support these local charities and plans to announce upcoming opportunities soon.
The fair, held at the Exchange Club of Charleston, has been a family favorite in the Lowcountry since 1957.
Since 2003, the Fair has raised almost $11 million dollars for the community. With the community’s support, the Coastal Carolina Fair has improved the Lowcountry of South Carolina year after year.
