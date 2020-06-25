City announces COVID-19 regulations for West Ashley Farmers Market

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the City of Charleston say the West Ashley Farmers Market will open as an essentials only market due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19.
The establishment will open as an essentials only market on on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Ackerman Park, located at 55 Sycamore Avenue.
City officials said vendors and patrons will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing throughout the event, and to follow all other CDC protocols related to COVID-19.
“This new, essentials-only format will feature farmer and grower vendors exclusively, including Gruber Farms, Robert Fields Farm and Oliver Freeman Farm,” a statement by the city stated.”No prepared food vendors, entertainment or other activities will be included.”
In addition, officials said sanitation stations will be set up throughout the park, as well as signage designed to guide customers safely from vendor to vendor.
Future market dates will be announced via the West Ashley Farmers Market Facebook (@WestAshleyFarmersMarket), Twitter (@WAshleyFarms) and Instagram (@washleyfarmersmarket) pages once finalized.
