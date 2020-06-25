CVS adds new drive-thru test sites in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - CVS Health is expanding its COVID-19 testing program across South Carolina with 13 additional testing sites at CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations.
The new sites bring the total to 32 across the state, spokesperson Tara Burke said.
Of the 13 new sites, four are in the Lowcountry:
- 2152 Savannah Highway, Charleston
- 1055 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek
- 100 Rembert Dennis Blvd., Moncks Corner
- 1515 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
“The opening of these new sites reflects the company’s commitment to meeting ongoing demand for testing, as well as expanding testing capacity to respond to a surge in new COVID-19 cases,” Burke said.
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting CDC criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing, and the results will be available in approximately three days.
The new sites are in addition to the existing Lowcountry testing locations:
- 2566 Ashley River Road, Charleston
- 1676 Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant
Click here to locate a CVS Health drive-thru testing site near your neighborhood.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
