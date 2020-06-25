Deputies investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in Ravenel

By Riley Bean | June 25, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT - Updated June 25 at 1:02 PM

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has reported a traffic fatality on SC Highway 165.

According to a statement by deputies, a vehicle traveling north near the 6100 block of Highway 165 left the roadway just after midnight Thursday, and struck a utility pole.

Deputies say the driver died instantly from the collision while the passenger suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The traffic division is investigating the collision and the coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity.

