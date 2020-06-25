Deputies search for clues in 48-year-old killing of teen

Then on Feb. 8, 1978, workers who were clearing land near Whitehall Plantation on Lady’s Island found skeletal remains. A forensic pathologist and anthropologist used existing available technology and believed the remains were those of Akey. He was buried in the Beaufort National Cemetery. The remains would be exhumed in 2005 for a mitochondrial DNA analysis. The FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, confirmed that the remains were those of Akey.