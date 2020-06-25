Deputies searching for gunmen in shootout at convenience store

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify people involved in a shooting incident at a convenience store Wednesday afternoon.
The shootout happened just before 2 p.m. at an El Cheapo’s store at the intersection of Highways 301 and 176, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. Security video at the store shows multiple people inside two vehicles firing shots at each other.
“Broad daylight and at a busy convenience store these individuals feel it’s OK to endanger the public,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you have any idea or heard anything, know anything, call us. We need these off the street before someone does get hurt.”
No one is believed to have been wounded in the gun battle, Walker said.
Investigators do not have a motive in the incident and have not provided detailed descriptions of the vehicles believed to be involved.
One of the photos taken from security footage shows a man in a blue shirt who deputies believe is the driver of one of the vehicles and is considered a person of interest, Walker said.
Anyone with information on the identity of anyone involved is asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-CRIME-SC.
