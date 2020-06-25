Deputies searching for suspect in Lady’s Island kidnapping, domestic violence incident

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted for a kidnapping and domestic violence incident on Lady’s Island.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Israel Baysden who is wanted on kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred on Ashley Drive late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
“Baysden may have been seen on foot this afternoon in the City of Beaufort,” BCSO officials said.”Israel Baysden is a Caucasian male, 5′04″ tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.”
He’s considered considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Baysden’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.
