Goose Creek City Council discussing mask requirement ordinance

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek City Council is currently discussing whether to approve a mask requirement ordinance.
Mayor Greg Habib said it was “fair to say wearing a mask is better than not wearing a mask” during the Thursday evening meeting.
The ordinance states that a face covering is required for people when inside any building which is open to the public, waiting to enter a building open to the public, interacting with other people in outdoor spaces, engaging in business activities in public, using public or commercial transportation services, and walking or operating any public, commercial, or industrial area where maintaining a distance of six feet between other people at all times is not possible.
Failure to wear a mask in these circumstances would result in a $25 fine. Children under 3 would not have to wear a mask.
The latest numbers released by state health officials on Thursday reported 1,106 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 more deaths in South Carolina.
Dr. Linda Bell with the Department of Health and Environmental Control said with the new increase in cases reported this week, South Carolina is at a “critical junction.” There was a record high number of positive cases reported on Wednesday with 1,291 cases.
Bell said it was also a “disturbing fact” that South Carolinians traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are now required to quarantine for 14 days.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.