Judge sentences man on charges from 2 counties after guilty pleas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges including a carjacking and escaping from Berkeley County detention officers.
Harley Jeffery Douglas pleaded guilty on Monday morning to charges from both Berkeley and Charleston counties in the 9th Circuit Court.
In Charleston County, Douglas pleaded guilty to a carjacking at a North Charleston Chick-fil-A, as well as failure to stop for blue lights. For those crimes he will serve ten years and three years respectively, court documents state.
In Berkeley County, Douglas pleaded guilty to both an escape charge and a non-violent burglary charge. Police say Douglas committed multiple crimes in the process of his criminal escape.
For the escape, Douglas will serve the maximum sentence of fifteen years. For the burglary he will serve ten years, also the maximum sentence.
Court documents state all sentences are running concurrently and Douglas’ remaining minor charges were dismissed in his plea negotiation.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.