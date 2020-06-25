Local civil rights group considering sit-ins to get criminal justice reforms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry civil rights organization is considering doing sit-ins at council meetings to have their voices heard.
The Black Leadership Coalition discussed the idea during a meeting Thursday morning.
The members say some local governments aren’t listening to what is being said in the black community.
Coalition leader Kwadjo Campbell outlined some of the group’s goals. They include criminal justice, economic and education reform.
Campbell said the group wants to meet with city, county and town councils to voice their concerns. He said if they are turned away, the group might hold sit-ins at some meetings.
“We don’t have a wide window where the powers that be might be paying attention to these issues,” Campbell said. “We have to stay united and we have to move with precision to get what we need for our community.”
Campbell said Black Lives Matter will hold a march and rally in Marion Square on July 4.
