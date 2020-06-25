Lowcountry municipalities considering face mask regulations on Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Lowcountry municipalities are expected to consider face mask regulations on Friday.
Edisto Beach town leaders will meet on the issue Friday morning. They will have an executive session at 11 a.m. for protective masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Isle of Palms will meet on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. to consider mandating face masks in retail and food service establishments.
The Town of Mount Pleasant is also meeting Friday afternoon to take up the issue. Mayor Will Haynie says he wants to make sure businesses stay open and schools are safe.
On Thursday, the City of Charleston passed a resolution requiring people to wear masks when in public places to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. People in the city will have to wear a mask in restaurants, retail stores, and public spaces which include curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls.
Also on Thursday, Goose Creek City Council voted down a resolution that would would require citizens to wear a mask. The vote was 4 to 3 against the measure.
The latest numbers released by state health officials on Thursday reported 1,106 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 more deaths in South Carolina.
Dr. Linda Bell with the Department of Health and Environmental Control said with the new increase in cases reported this week, South Carolina is at a “critical junction.” There was a record high number of positive cases reported on Wednesday with 1,291 cases.
