Man charged in fatal Lincolnville shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies arrested a 41-year-old man in a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Lincolnville area.
Dontreia Antwon Durant is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Deputies responded Wednesday just before 5 p.m. to a shooting at a home in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. Antonio said EMS took a man with apparent gunshot wounds to an area hospital where the victim died.
Detectives and forensic investigators identified Durant as the suspect in the shooting, he said.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
Durant was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
