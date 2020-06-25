Man charged with DUI in fatal Goose Creek crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police say the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal collision Wednesday night faces a DUI charge.
Steve Winfield Jones III faces a charge of Felony DUI in connection with the crash at the intersection of Highway 52 and Hollywood Drive, Capt. James Brown said.
The crash happened at approximately 11:34 p.m. and involed a 2010 Buick and a 2014 Ford F-150, he said.
Investigators say the Buick was turning left onto Highway 52 with a green light when the Ford F-150, traveling northbound on Highway 52, failed to stop for a red light and struck the Buick.
The driver of the Buick, a 57-year-old Goose Creek resident, died at the scene, Brown said. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
The other driver was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.
Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact Goose Creek Police officer Carlson at 843-863-5200 ext. 2444.
