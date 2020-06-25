N. Charleston mayor urging citizens to wear face masks, does not want to pass enforcement ordinance

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is urging citizens to wear face masks, and said he did not want to be in a position where the city would have to pass an ordinance to enforce people to wear masks.
“I don’t want us to get to that point where we’re having to enforce people with the possibility of a fine to wear a mask,” Summey said during a video posted to his Facebook page.
The mayor said the city is encouraging citizens to wear a mask for their own safety as well as their family and people around them.
During the video, the mayor made an example of safety devices when he held a skill saw and brought attention to the safety valve of the saw, saying it was a safety device to protect people.
He also urged citizens to use common sense during this pandemic which South Carolina has seen a record number of daily positive cases.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,291 new cases of COVID-19 which is a daily high record for the state.
“We’re seeing a large growth in the number of people, especially in the Charleston area,” Summey said.
Charleston County had the third highest number of new cases reported on Wednesday with 175 new cases.
“And we have got to combat that so that people can work, we can continue to operate the economy will continue to move forward,” Summey said. ”But it depends on how safe are. be as open as we can enjoy life as much as we can. But for God’s sake. Be careful. Protect yourself, protect your family. Protect your friends and your co workers.”
The City of Charleston will consider an emergency ordinance on Thursday requiring people to wear face masks in certain circumstances.
