Rain to decline, temperatures to climb over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rain chance will be going down and the temperatures will be going up over the next few days. A few scattered showers are possible this afternoon and early this evening. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It should be a much quieter evening than the past few when we’ve been dealing with widespread storms are you’ve gone to bed. Drier weather begins tomorrow when we’ll only see a small chance of rain along with hot temperatures. Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 90s with a mostly sunny sky. We may see some haze in the sky over the next 3 or 4 days due to the Saharan dust that has been crossing the Tropical Atlantic over the past week. The dust in the sky will likely create hazy conditions at times and may cause poor air quality at some point. We’ll keep you updated!