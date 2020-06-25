SCHSL says guidelines for workouts are now required

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina High School League Executive committee voted on Thursday to make the Return to Play guidelines that were set for teams beginning workouts earlier this month a requirement going forward.
The guidelines had previously been a recommendation from the SCHSL. Now, any school that violates the rules will be subject to penalties.
A first penalty will result in a $500 fine, a loss of 1 day of practice and a limit of 1 preseason scrimmage. A second penalty will lead to a $500 fine, losing two days of practice, being limited to one scrimmage, not hosting any events and not being the home team during the playoffs. Anything over 2 violations and the team will be banned from the postseason.
“The safety and health status of our student-athletes and coaching professionals are our primary concern. We are facing a complex future, but I whole heartedly believe in our membership to do what is in the best interest of the individuals and communities of South Carolina, “states Jerome Singleton, SCHSL Commissioner.
The decision came amid rising positive COVID-19 tests in South Carolina. Members of the committee said on Thursday that if the numbers don’t go down soon, fall sports season could be in jeopardy.
“Something has to change, or our discussions about playing sports becomes moot.” Singleton said.
