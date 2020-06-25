Summerville employee testing positive for COVID-19 prompts closure of Municipal Court for in-person services

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville town officials have announced that Municipal Court will be closed to the public for in-person services until further notice.
According to town officials, the decision for the closure was made in the best interest of public health and out of an abundance of caution after a town employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The court will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, read a statement by the town.
The town released the following additional information:
· Proof of listed citations submitted for consideration while court is closed can be emailed to municourt@summervillesc.gov. For requirements, click here.
· Dorchester County Magistrate's Office will conduct bond hearings while the Summerville Municipal Court is closed.
· All cases scheduled during the closure will be rescheduled to the police officer's next court date.
· Notices will be sent out.
· Those affected can email the court or call 843-875-2010 with an updated address. Staff will respond to messages upon reopening.
· Payments can be made online at SC.gov or dropped off in our overnight payment receptacle outside Town Hall.
The Annex Building and Town Hall are still open with strict guidelines.
· The public can only enter Town Hall through the entrance near W. 2nd South St.
· The public can only enter the Annex Building through the main entrance near W. Richardson Ave.
· Anyone who attempts to enter the facilities will be required to have their temperature taken by a first responder from Summerville Fire & Rescue. Entrance will not be granted to anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or over.
· Masks are required.
· Staff will sanitize commonly touched surfaces in common areas throughout the day.
· Hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed throughout the facilities.
Services for permitting, planning, zoning, business licensing, code enforcement, and general requests are available online through the CitizenServe portal or by phone.
· Town Hall: (843) 871-6000
· Administration: (843) 851-4200 or (843) 851-4201
· Building Permits: (843) 851-4205
· Business Licenses: (843) 851-4215 or (843) 695-6508
· Code Enforcement: (843) 851-4219
· Fire Department: (843) 873-5107
· Municipal Court: (843) 875-2010
· Parks and Recreation: (843) 851-5211
· Planning/Tree Permits: (843) 851-4214
· Police Department: (843) 871-2463 or (843) 875-1650
· Public Works: (843) 851-4225
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.