Activists call for single-member school board districts to come to DD2

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Activists in Dorchester County will march through Summerville on Saturday afternoon to call for change in a Lowcountry school district.
Organizers of tomorrow’s protest say that as the Summerville area is becoming more racially and ethnically diverse, it is increasingly evident that the leadership and school board of Dorchester School District Two do not reflect the diversity of the community.
“The minority population in Dorchester District 2 is 46 percent, and guess what? They have absolutely no representation on that board,” said Louis Smith of the Community Resource Center.
Smith explained that advocates are hoping that single-member school board districts can be implemented in DD2. This would allow each school board member to represent a specific geographic area in a format somewhat similar to the way that Dorchester County Council members are elected.
The South Carolina House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill this week that would bring single-member school board districts to neighboring Charleston County.
Saturday’s march will begin at 1 p.m. at the Rollins Edwards Community Center on North Hickory Street. Protesters will march from there to Hutchinson Square in downtown Summerville. Organizers expect at least 50 people to attend and to also focus on the school-to-prison pipeline.
“We will not stop until we get single-member districts in Dorchester District Two and we put a stop to the school to prison pipeline,” said Smith.
A DD2 spokesperson said that the school district does not have involvement in how school board members are elected. Changes to the process of selecting school board members would need to be made by state legislators
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.