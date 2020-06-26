CofC to make big changes in response to COVID

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston has decided they now have a plan to conduct classes this upcoming school year.
While the changes are extensive, officials say they need to happen if the college hopes to teach their students in a safe learning environment.
College officials say the largest change is going to be in regard to student housing. In total, CofC says they plan on reducing student housing by up to 40%, even though they will be about 800 beds short.
The college says they believe this is the best decision, despite forgoing nearly $3 million in revenue.
Officials say they are also going to leave Buist dorm entirely empty just in preparation for students who test positive for COVID-19.
Along with all the necessary changes in housing, CofC officials say that there will also have to be some significant changes in the classroom.
First and foremost, class sizes have been cut to 30%-40% of normal occupancy, forcing students to potentially be split into three groups that meet on different days.
Second, officials say cameras will now be installed in classrooms so that lectures can be observed by students who have taken the option to work remotely.
All students will have the option to work remotely, but officials say laptops may soon become a requirement for students.
As laptops become a requirement, the school says they will probably begin to phase out their computer labs.
Third, in regard to the social aspects of the college, officials ensure that fraternity and sorority recruitment will be virtual.
They hope these measures, coupled with strict guidelines on masks and social distancing, will help to limit the spread of coronavirus. However, all plans are subject change, officials say.
