CofC’s Miller Signs With Polpharma Starogard Gdański

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Former College of Charleston men’s basketball forward Sam Miller (‘20) has signed a professional contract with Polpharma Starogard Gdański which competes in the Polish Basketball League.
The professional club team is located in Starogard Gdański, Poland, and is part of the first-tier basketball league in the country. The 17-team Energa Basket Liga (EBL) is also affiliated with FIBA Europe.
Miller played in 105 career games with 28 starts during his time at CofC and the University of Dayton. He led the Cougars in 3-point field-goal percentage this past season (42.4%) and reached double figures 19 times.
The Alexandria, Va., native joins a long list of former Charleston players to play overseas. Miller graduated from The College in May with a bachelor’s degree in economics.