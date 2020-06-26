CSU’s Ison recognized on the Big South 2010-19 Baseball All-Decade team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (BigSouthSports.com) - Charleston Southern baseball alum Bobby Ison was recognized on the Big South 2010-19 Baseball All-Decade team presented by Hercules Tires as announced by the conference office on Thursday afternoon.
Ison (outfielder) was named to the team after being voted on by the committee panel.
Bobby Ison (2012-14) was just the third Charleston Southern baseball player to be selected as a three-time All-Conference honoree over his playing career with the Buccaneers. Ison was also the only Buccaneer to ever be selected as the conference's Preseason Player of the Year as he received the nod prior to the 2014 season.
Ison paced the Big South in batting average in the 2014 season (.396), while also leading the conference in hits in both the 2013 (84) and 2014 (91) seasons. Over his final two seasons with the Bucs, Ison was also nationally ranked as one of the toughest players to strikeout, leading the NCAA in the category in 2014 with just six strikeouts in 249 plate appearances.
He finished his collegiate career second all-time in CSU history with a .365 batting average and third all-time with 247 hits while sitting in the top-10 all-time in doubles, total bases, and on-base percentage.
Ison was on pace to be the program's all-time leader in hits, doubles, and total bases if he returned for his senior season, but he declared for the MLB Draft following his junior year and was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 21st round.
About the Big South All-Decade Team Selection Process
A 15-person committee of Big South Conference administrators served as the official voting panel to determine the All-Decade Team, with fan voting comprising 20 percent of the overall total. The 2010-19 Baseball All-Decade Team is listed below in alphabetical order by position and features six starting pitchers, four relief pitchers, five outfielders, six infielders, one catcher, two utility players, one designated hitter and one head coach. In case of ties, additional honorees have been added.
Baseball All-Decade Team candidates were determined based on being at least one of the following: 1) Was a multiple All-Conference honoree; 2) Was named an All-American; 3) Is a member of the Big South Conference Hall of Fame; 4) Student-athletes must be a college graduate or in good academic standing with their respective institution; 5) Won a Conference Championship as a coach and/or was voted Conference Coach of the Year. Candidates that participated in two different decades were placed in a specific decade based on consultation from member institutions, and were listed under their primary position during their careers. Member institutions also had final determination in regards to inclusion of student-athletes and coaches. Previous Baseball All-Decade Teams were recognized for the years 1986-89, 1990-99 and 2000-09.