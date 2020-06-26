CSU’s Ison recognized on the Big South 2010-19 Baseball All-Decade team

Baseball All-Decade Team candidates were determined based on being at least one of the following: 1) Was a multiple All-Conference honoree; 2) Was named an All-American; 3) Is a member of the Big South Conference Hall of Fame; 4) Student-athletes must be a college graduate or in good academic standing with their respective institution; 5) Won a Conference Championship as a coach and/or was voted Conference Coach of the Year. Candidates that participated in two different decades were placed in a specific decade based on consultation from member institutions, and were listed under their primary position during their careers. Member institutions also had final determination in regards to inclusion of student-athletes and coaches. Previous Baseball All-Decade Teams were recognized for the years 1986-89, 1990-99 and 2000-09.