Deputies arrest 2 for Berkeley County graduation party shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a couple in Florida who allegedly shot up a Summerville graduation party last Friday.
Deputies say they have identified Malachi “Remo” McKnight, 35, as the alleged murderer of a 25-year-old Sheep Island party attendee who was pronounced dead at the scene. Multiple witnesses confirm McKnight was the shooter and he was accompanied by his girlfriend Regina Geddis, deputies say.
McKnight also allegedly injured two other victims who fled the scene.
The sheriff’s office states the second victim was located at a nearby gas station with multiple gunshot wounds in their legs. That victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The third victim was already at the hospital when deputies say they met with her. She had received a gunshot wound to the hand while in her car. She said that her 2-year-old daughter had been with her in the vehicle and was nearly shot.
After a thorough investigation assisted by the U.S. Marshalls Charleston Division, authorities say they were able to locate the suspects in Bradenton, Florida.
With assistance from U.S. Marshalls Florida Division and The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the pair were taken into custody without any further incident. Additional arrest warrants will be obtained, pending their extradition back to Berkeley County.
If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 843-719-4465.
