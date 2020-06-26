Downtown restaurant group announces mandatory mask requirement for guests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-based restaurant group will require its diners to wear face masks at the company’s eight restaurant locations while entering and exiting the businesses.
Halls Management Group announced the requirement Friday afternoon.
“Our employees have been wearing masks since we reopened May 13,” Hall Management Group Founder and Owner Bill Hall said. “But we are watching the infection rates continue to increase in South Carolina and we must do all we can to keep everyone safe. As a restaurant family, we are committed to the health and wellness of our employees and guests.”
The requirement applies to the following locations:
- Halls Chophouse Charleston
- Halls Chophouse Columbia
- Halls Chophouse Greenville
- Halls Chophouse Nexton
- Slightly North of Broad, Charleston
- High Cotton, Charleston
- Rita’s Seaside Grille, Folly Beach
- Halls Signature Events, Charleston
Hall restaurant team members will continue to wear masks, sanitize and promote social distancing following CDC and DHEC guidelines, a release states.
The group says it made modifications to most of the locations, including outside dining only, reservations required for all dining, and/or to-go orders and has added electro-static cleaning to its properties.
“Our promise to practice healthy hospitality remains constant,” Hall said. “I don’t know what tomorrow holds, but I know we have a tremendous team who has been enduring a great degree of change as we’ve tried to operate in this unpredictable COVID-19 environment. Working together we can help limit the spread of COVID-19.”
Hall Management Group employs nearly 900 people at its restaurants and venues.
