Hazy, hot and humid weather heading into the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a hazy, hot and humid weekend here across the Lowcountry with decreasing chances of showers and storms over the next couple days. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky today with a hot afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 90s inland with upper 80s at the beaches. Heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. We may see one or two afternoon or evening storms but the rain chance will be down considerably from the past few days. The rain chance will remain slim throughout the upcoming weekend. Highs temperatures will continue to climb with highs in the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. We could see a haze in the sky this weekend due to the Saharan dust that we’ve been tracking coming across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa. This dust may create a hazy sky and could cause air quality issues dependent on the density of the dust that moves into our area. We’ll keep you updated!