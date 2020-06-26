Kingstree woman receives voicemail with racial slurs

“Kingstree Laundry expresses a heartfelt apology for the inexcusable choice of words by Clinton, during a voicemail exchange regarding a property he has for sale. This has been a harsh reminder of a painful past that our country and community still have not fully reconciled. Clinton’s words are not representative of our values, and we stand in solidarity with the Black community. While it is no excuse, please know that Clinton is heavily medicated. He retired several years ago due to his battle with multiple-organ, stage 4 cancer, and is currently receiving palliative care. As a small business that has served Williamsburg County for more than 70 years, we stand against racism and with our neighbors and fellow small business owners. Again, we offer our deepest apologies.”