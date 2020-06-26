Mount Pleasant postponing emergency council meeting on face mask ordinance

Mount Pleasant leaders have postponed an emergency council meeting on a possible face mask ordinance. The meeting was to take place Friday afternoon. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff | June 26, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT - Updated June 26 at 2:30 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant leaders have postponed an emergency council meeting on a possible face mask ordinance.

The meeting was to take place Friday afternoon.

“We will postpone today’s emergency Council meeting,” Mayor Will Haynie said. “Though we had a confirmed quorum, the will of Council is to wait until everyone can be present.”

According to Haynie, the Clerk of Council is working with councilmembers to establish a new date and time.

