Mount Pleasant postponing emergency council meeting on face mask ordinance

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant leaders have postponed an emergency council meeting on a possible face mask ordinance.
The meeting was to take place Friday afternoon.
“We will postpone today’s emergency Council meeting,” Mayor Will Haynie said. “Though we had a confirmed quorum, the will of Council is to wait until everyone can be present.”
According to Haynie, the Clerk of Council is working with councilmembers to establish a new date and time.
