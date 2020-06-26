Murder suspect out on bond arrested for shoot out at Orangeburg Co. gas station

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a murder suspect out on bond has been arrested again for a shoot out at a gas station.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 25-year-old Andrew Evins with attempted murder. He was also charged with armed robbery and carjacking in a separate case.
Deputies say at the time of Wednesday’s shootout, Evins was out on bond for the fatal 2018 shooting death of a 23-year-old Eutawville man.
Authorities also charged 20-year-old Jamare Jones with accessory after the fact of a felony.
“One of these two is out on bond on a murder charge and now he’s charged in an attempted murder and a carjacking,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “These people do not need to be on the streets. Period. We’re lucky we didn’t have another murder charge.”
The duo’s charges stems from an investigation on Wednesday afternoon when deputies responded to the El Cheapo’s convenience store at the intersection of Highways 301 and 176.
Witnesses reported that occupants of a Toyota and a Dodge Durango in the parking lot began shooting at one another.
“Those witnesses of the shootout picked Evins out of a line-up, according to the warrants,” OCSO officials said. “Jones’s charge stems from his decision to assist Evins by driving the Santee man from the scene.”
Ravenell said about two hours after the shootout at the convenience store, a man reported being robbed and carjacked at gunpoint. The man told investigators that he received a call from a female subject asking that he meet her on Felderville Road.
“When he drove to the location given, he was met by three armed males who stole his car and wallet,” OCSO officials said. “Evins was implicated in that that robbery.”
The sheriff’s office said in August of 2018 Evins is alleged to have pulled out a firearm and opened fire during a physical fight, striking a Eutawville man.
“Evins fled South Carolina but was captured the following month in Connecticut by US Marshals,” the sheriff’s office said. “Following the shootout and carjacking, Evins had to be tracked down yet again.”
Investigators said they used a tracking system to locate Evins’ ankle monitor, which was a requirement of his bond for the murder charge.
“I just hope he’s kept in jail this time until his case can be adjudicated,” Ravenell said. “This individual has demonstrated he shouldn’t be in society.”
During a hearing on Friday, Jones received a personal recognizance bond of $5,000. Evins is expected to appear in court on Monday. The case is still under investigation.
