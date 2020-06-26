NC child dies at hospital after being shot in head; 26-year-old man charged

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WYFF) — A child has died at an Upstate hospital after being shot in the head, according to Forest City Police.
Police said officers were called to Oak Street on Tuesday about a child in a car that had been shot.
Officers said, when they arrived on scene they found two people removing Aaliyah Norris, 7, from a car. Police said she had a gunshot wound to the head.
Norris was taken to Spartanburg Regional Hospital, police said. She died Thursday morning, the police chief said.
Detectives said during the investigation, Shaquille Marshon Francis, 26, from Forest City, was named a suspect in the shooting.
Before Norris’ death, Frances was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury, and discharging a firearm within the city limits.